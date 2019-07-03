Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Position Has Boosted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc; Synovus Financial Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $882,261; Market Value Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 138,282 shares traded. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) has declined 10.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,244 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 51,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 11,755 shares to 26,521 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 16,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,039 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Navellier Associate reported 19,710 shares stake. Harbour Inv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,297 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 1.62% or 49,606 shares. Smith Salley & Associate, North Carolina-based fund reported 51,711 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 194,763 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Com owns 0.93% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 82,772 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.86% or 60,880 shares. Hartford Financial Management has invested 0.75% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gould Asset Limited Liability Co Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,032 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 1,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 54,326 shares to 31,825 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,279 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 203,283 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 134,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 39,348 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 515,589 shares. General American Co Incorporated accumulated 0.51% or 1.42M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 2,205 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 1,564 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp stated it has 238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,293 are held by Menta Capital Ltd Liability. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Co holds 5.4% or 7.26 million shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $13,094 activity.