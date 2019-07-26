Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holding Lifted by Broadfin Capital Llc; Sterling Capital Management Decreased Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Market Value Rose

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 142,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.40 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.65 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 11,765 shares to 63,538 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 56,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,280 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP reported 100 shares. Hartford Inv has 105,506 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 21,060 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 10,700 shares. Carroll Fincl accumulated 441 shares or 0% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 111,446 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 0.23% or 10,040 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.46M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc holds 783,354 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.15M shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.02% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 0.05% or 153,122 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 110,332 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 148,100 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teligent Inc New by 832,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Proshare Limited Liability has 21,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 11,309 shares. The New York-based Product Prns Lc has invested 0.01% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 46,592 shares. Blair William & Il holds 158,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company has 1.50M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 57,172 shares. Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 300,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 18,300 shares. Grandeur Peak Lc holds 0.45% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 1.09 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 19,530 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corp has 0.01% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 70,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan.

