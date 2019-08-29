Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holding Held by Broadfin Capital Llc; Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Stock Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by 144.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 69,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 118,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 48,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 2.06 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 76,451 shares to 302,576 shares, valued at $25.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 21,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,710 shares, and cut its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 16,604 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Utah Retirement Systems has 91,010 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 670,000 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 750 shares. Loeb Prtnrs invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.03% stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 33,705 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Rampart Management Ltd holds 8,032 shares. Cap Limited Liability Company has 90,093 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 377 shares. First Personal Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

