Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holder Engaged Capital Has Lowered Stake by $3.21 Million; As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Has Increased by $1.59 Million Its Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 103.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 29,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,944 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 28,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS SAYS TALKS WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 400 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Williams Jones Ltd owns 10,345 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 17,272 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Advisory Networks holds 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 439,767 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement owns 107,400 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 2.44 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 91,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 26,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). 53,224 were reported by Art Advisors Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 455,758 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. Scout Investments has 243,483 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 280 are owned by City Holdg. Oz Mgmt Lp reported 701,366 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 389,672 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 58,944 shares. Avalon Advsr reported 6,302 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 4.68M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura owns 177,063 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 205,122 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. The Denmark-based C Group Holdings A S has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement invested in 18,064 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 43,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 7,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares to 11,686 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,925 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).