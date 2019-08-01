Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holder Engaged Capital Has Cut Position; First Manhattan Company Increased Position in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) as Market Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development – source [21:01 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 144,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 981,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 836,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 839,106 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability has 11,444 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. International Group owns 29,558 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Co has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Daiwa Secs accumulated 0% or 238 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Blackrock Inc owns 3.52M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 950,001 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.01% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 20,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 39,651 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.50 million were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Lc holds 21,557 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 62,288 shares.

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New CEO at Aratana Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aratana down 27% as Stifel softens view – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PETX Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs new vial size for Aratana’s Nocita; shares up 8% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,392 shares to 644,581 shares, valued at $83.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 7,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,239 shares, and cut its stake in Biospecifics Tech Co (NASDAQ:BSTC).

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $126.5 Million Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 26, 2019 – Avondale Wealth Management Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares National Muni Bond, iShares MSCI EAFE, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income, Vanguard Div Appreciation, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund – GuruFocus.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cara Therapeutics initiates mid-stage Oral KORSUVA trial – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.02% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). 407 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 91,324 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 2,765 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,224 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 43,700 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc holds 0.01% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) or 8,921 shares. 611 are owned by Oakworth. Assetmark Inc has 32 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 135,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company has 13,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 83,112 shares.