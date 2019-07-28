Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Holder Broadfin Capital Boosted Position by $9.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by $306,204 as Market Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13 million, up from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 10.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 03/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 13/03/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS ABOUT $35.0 MLN OF CASH TO BE USED FOR ON-GOING OPERATIONS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENGAGED CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY NOMINATED SLATE OF DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 231,673 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 800,200 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 598,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

