Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.28 N/A -0.32 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.5 is Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.22%. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -18.03% and its average target price is $1. The information presented earlier suggests that Aratana Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 45.1% respectively. 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.