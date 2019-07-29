Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Since Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 52.44% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 85.9%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.