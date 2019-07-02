Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Since Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.49 N/A -0.32 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.68 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 30.02% upside potential and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 84.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.