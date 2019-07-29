Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Since Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 52.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 257.65% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. About 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.