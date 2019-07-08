Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) Reaches $4.92 After 5.00% Down Move; Chimerix Has 1.14 Sentiment

The stock of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 266,190 shares traded. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) has declined 10.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC SAYS HAS ENGAGED, TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH ARATANA THERAPEUTICS BOARD FOR MEANS TO CREATE STOCKHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana TherapeuticsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $241.09 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $4.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PETX worth $12.05 million less.

Chimerix Inc (CMRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 40 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 35 sold and decreased positions in Chimerix Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 34.32 million shares, down from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Chimerix Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. The company has market cap of $241.09 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs.

Among 4 analysts covering Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aratana Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 11 to “Hold”. William Blair downgraded Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) on Thursday, January 24 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As Aratana awaits $245M sale closing, it wins fifth FDA approval in three years – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs new vial size for Aratana’s Nocita; shares up 8% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Granted FDA Approval of NOCITA 10 mL Vial – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $200.21 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chimerix terminates patent license deal with UC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.