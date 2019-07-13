Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparing side by side

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -0.32 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 70 14.92 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 2.9 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 50.60% at a $7.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $86.25, which is potential 35.23% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. About 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.