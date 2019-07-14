Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Contrasting side by side

Both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.30 N/A -0.32 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 50.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.