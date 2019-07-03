Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 70.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13.00% -10.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average price target of $6.67, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 27.53%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.