Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.39 N/A -0.32 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 48.48 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 50.60% at a $7.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CytRx Corporation beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.