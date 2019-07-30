Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 397.13 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.44% and an $7.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 13.8%. 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.