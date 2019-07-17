Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Contrasting side by side

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.23 N/A -0.32 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7.5 is Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 52.44%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -0.08% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.