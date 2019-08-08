Aramark (ARMK) Stake Maintained by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Cut Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 48,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 148,932 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 100,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 7.50M shares traded or 107.59% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 588,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab owns 123,367 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 8,023 shares. Pettee Investors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,246 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 470,434 shares stake. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 2,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il stated it has 2,550 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Company owns 22,207 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blair William & Communication Il holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 42,329 shares. Davis Cap Limited Com has invested 3.17% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mai Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 1,398 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,351 shares to 720,479 shares, valued at $197.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.04% or 400,000 shares. 1.74 million were reported by Millennium Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp invested in 155,029 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 474,608 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 30,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP reported 101,889 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 8,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fort Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Three Peaks Capital Management Llc holds 148,932 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,455 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 89,317 are owned by Paloma Com. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).