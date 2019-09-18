Aramark (ARMK) Stake Held by Quantum Capital Management; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 9,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 30,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, up from 21,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 2.63M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 11,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 280,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 292,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 12.61 million shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C owns 18.47M shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.05% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 199,930 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Ami Asset Corp, a California-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,791 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 11,878 are owned by Montag And Caldwell. Spears Abacus Advsrs stated it has 0.12% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Axa holds 124,200 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.08% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares to 68,577 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.61% or 187,255 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 332,251 shares. Barometer Cap Inc reported 140,742 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Co has 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Management Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,649 shares. Wafra Inc invested in 13,503 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank Co reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Llc reported 4,145 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,516 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Matrix Asset Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 348,771 shares. Montag A Associate Incorporated stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Regions Corp has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).