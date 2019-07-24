Aramark (ARMK) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $881,948; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 3.61M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 30,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,029 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 185,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 971,821 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,711 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited reported 60,025 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment stated it has 856,383 shares. Endurance Wealth Management, Rhode Island-based fund reported 100 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter accumulated 1.7% or 186,957 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,200 shares. Rmb Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Street Corporation accumulated 17.36 million shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 146,227 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Investment Advisors owns 21,310 shares. Franklin owns 1.30M shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 9,563 shares to 19,311 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

