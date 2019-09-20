Aramark (ARMK) Market Value Rose While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Position by $398,880; Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $2.05 Million as Shares Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 11,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 48,820 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 498,783 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 371.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 45,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 57,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 12,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.18% or 519,343 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 1.94% or 147,009 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 122,709 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 191,145 shares. Eqis holds 0.21% or 54,427 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Com Lp has 1.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14.32M shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 9,306 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 43,433 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 9,199 are owned by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa. Park Oh owns 34,083 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aperio Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1.42M were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares to 1 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,629 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership holds 923,516 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. 482 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.18% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 307,668 shares. Principal Group accumulated 23,184 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 29,346 shares. Korea Invest Corp owns 118,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0% or 257,467 shares. Kingdon Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 970,746 shares. Monetary Management holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 17,342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Globeflex Capital L P, California-based fund reported 34,159 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).