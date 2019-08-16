Aramark (ARMK) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Its Stake; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stock Declined, Menta Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 85,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 125,076 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 586,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 654,096 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.07 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.