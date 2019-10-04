Aramark (ARMK) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is a company in the Specialty Eateries industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aramark has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.15% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aramark and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 588,704,238.92% 17.10% 3.90% Industry Average 3.62% 9.83% 6.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aramark and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark 244.43M 42 19.82 Industry Average 383.12M 10.59B 56.77

Aramark has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aramark and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 6.00 5.33 2.44

With consensus target price of $42.5, Aramark has a potential downside of -0.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of 46.41%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Aramark is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aramark and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aramark -1.44% 1.26% 17.39% 11.01% -8.93% 24.92% Industry Average 2.25% 7.41% 20.64% 27.44% 27.75% 36.98%

For the past year Aramark was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aramark are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Aramark’s rivals have 0.98 and 0.87 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aramark has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aramark’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, Aramark’s rivals have beta of 0.79 which is 20.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aramark does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Aramark’s competitors beat Aramark.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, laundry and linen, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services for mining and oil operations; and concessions, banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.