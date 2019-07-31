Aramark (ARMK) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Shorts at Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Lowered By 8.31%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH) had a decrease of 8.31% in short interest. ETH’s SI was 1.95M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.31% from 2.12M shares previously. With 290,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE:ETH)’s short sellers to cover ETH’s short positions. The SI to Ethan Allen Interiors Inc’s float is 7.93%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 256,555 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has risen 0.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 24/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ARMK’s profit would be $96.11M giving it 23.71 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Aramark’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 1.90 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s (NYSE:ETH) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Operating income falls at Ethan Allen – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. operates as an interior design company, and maker and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $554.45 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 1,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,934 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Lta. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 19,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 53,394 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 291,975 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 19,886 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has 47,449 shares. 45,500 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 7,779 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 38,133 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 41,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P has 13,354 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P reported 16,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 99,668 shares. 908,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aramark to Provide Full Tuition Coverage of College Degrees for Hourly Associates Across the U.S. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Aramark Named One Of The Best Places To Work For Disability Inclusion – VendingMarketWatch” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Aramarkâ€™s (NYSE:ARMK) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Among 2 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 11 by Goldman Sachs.