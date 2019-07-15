Aramark (ARMK) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Has 1.19 Sentiment

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 50 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 42 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 32.52 million shares, down from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. ARMK’s profit would be $96.12 million giving it 23.26 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Aramark’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.43M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 432,000 shares traded or 16.21% up from the average. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) has declined 7.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Participate In Equity Growth With A 6% Distribution Yield – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Closed-End Fund BDJ: An Attractive Option Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Etfdailynews.com‘s news article titled: “The Best High-Yield CEFs To Pad Your Portfolio’s Yield (BDJ) – ETF Daily News” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust for 621,058 shares. Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. owns 1.57 million shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 1.99% invested in the company for 290,567 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,088 shares.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. It has a 17.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Aramark shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares. Raymond James owns 193,380 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 17,106 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Petrus Lta holds 6,769 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 159 shares. Kbc Nv reported 29,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 45,405 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 229,580 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.30M shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 595,951 are owned by Carlson Capital L P. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 265,140 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 21.85 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aramark had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 17. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Monday, March 18 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) rating on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $34 target.