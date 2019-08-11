Ar Asset Management Upped Stake in General Motors Company (GM); Cme Group (CME) Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Boosted Its Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 5.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Build Production Versions of Cruise AV at Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2017-2; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Victory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hartford Invest Company invested in 0.17% or 163,502 shares. Ar Asset stated it has 141,380 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al has 67,630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 219,887 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 550 are owned by Jnba Advisors. James, Ohio-based fund reported 343,286 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Boston Advisors Ltd has invested 0.45% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 2,421 shares. Td Asset accumulated 441,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Schroder Inv Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake.