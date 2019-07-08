Ar Asset Management Upped Its Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Tig Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $81.36 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 664,666 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.79. About 340,569 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 972,749 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 302,905 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 15,799 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 629,475 shares. Intact Invest Management holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.81M shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Td Asset Management owns 0.22% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 7.16M shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt reported 10,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5.55 million shares. Fil Ltd reported 13.51 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 15,850 were accumulated by Bellecapital Int. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 19,839 shares or 0% of the stock. Forward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 780,150 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 83 shares.

