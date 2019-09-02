Ar Asset Management Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Position; Trustco Bank NY (TRST) Shorts Increased By 14.26%

Ar Asset Management Inc increased General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 39.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 15,500 shares as General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 54,500 shares with $2.82M value, up from 39,000 last quarter. General Mills Inc. now has $32.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.40 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C

Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had an increase of 14.26% in short interest. TRST’s SI was 3.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.26% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 17 days are for Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s short sellers to cover TRST’s short positions. The SI to Trustco Bank Corp NY’s float is 3.99%. It closed at $7.67 lastly. It is down 10.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 13,861 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 1,412 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 500 shares. Teton reported 77,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,494 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 269,042 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). 17,409 were accumulated by Bouchey Grp Inc Limited. 20,406 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 65,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 31,071 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 1,028 shares. Sei Investments Com owns 41,954 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $80,128 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $11,925 was made by CURLEY KEVIN M on Thursday, July 25. MARINELLO ANTHONY J MD PHD had bought 5,072 shares worth $38,547 on Tuesday, August 27. HALL MICHAEL JAMES bought 3,000 shares worth $22,470. 900 shares valued at $7,186 were bought by DE GENNARO DENNIS A on Thursday, March 7.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $743.30 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

