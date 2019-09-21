Ar Asset Management Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Upped as Stock Declined; Stoneridge Investment Partners Maintains Holding in Lam Research (LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 414.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 14,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90 million shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.77M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,633 shares to 44,335 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,193 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.