Ar Asset Management Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake By $813,750; TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 30.68% above currents $51.27 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 to “Buy”. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $70 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 84.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 4,650 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 10,150 shares with $1.78M value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $38.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $198.32. About 334,776 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 8.16% above currents $198.32 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $207 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Constellation Brands (STZ) to sell Black Velvet Canadian Whisky to Heaven Hill Brands for about $266 million – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canopy Growth Investors Pull Back As Losses Widen In Q1; CBD Products Coming To US Market – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Constellation Brands to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,283 are owned by Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp. Sigma Planning has 5,962 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 3,716 are owned by Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc. Driehaus Mgmt Lc holds 3,724 shares. Gradient Ltd holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 4,138 shares. West Oak Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 2.26% or 32,532 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 27,007 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 38,692 shares. Strs Ohio has 283,879 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher L P holds 5,347 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 86,149 shares. 23,445 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.06% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Td Asset Mngmt owns 207,218 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,890 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 632,845 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 565,700 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 117,428 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 553,800 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,907 shares.

The stock increased 2.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 81,890 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods lower after sharp sales drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) PT Raised to $67 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades TreeHouse Foods (THS) to Outperform; Snacks Divestiture Not Reflected – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Monday, May 6.