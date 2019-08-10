Ar Asset Management Lifted By $648,000 Its Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Position; Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. See Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $75 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) stake by 172.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 32,400 shares as Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 51,195 shares with $1.05M value, up from 18,795 last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui now has $18.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET); 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Winning High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Payouts Over 5% – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc, New York-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 0.02% or 221,887 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). The New York-based First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.25% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 207,669 shares. Taylor Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). The Virginia-based Davenport & Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Addenda stated it has 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0% or 1,880 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 302,905 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 35,943 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 81.72 million shares or 7.07% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 1.88 million shares. Cibc World invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Bitter Taste: Kraft Heinz Struggles To Gain Support – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EQT, EROS, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset invested in 24,338 shares. invested in 0% or 6 shares. Da Davidson & Co reported 25,489 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 20,264 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Ltd reported 123,800 shares. Moreover, Academy Cap Tx has 5.41% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 277,898 shares. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.81M shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.01% or 2,921 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 5,174 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.05% stake. Yorktown Management And Research Communications Inc holds 0.17% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 6,100 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 348 shares in its portfolio.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $192.33 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.47 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018