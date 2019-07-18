Ar Asset Management Increases Stake in General Motors Company (GM); Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shares Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 1.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 04/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets set to hire Kupchak as GM; 07/03/2018 – GM China vehicle sales in February up 7.8 pct y/y; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon – union official; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 16/04/2018 – GM SAID TO BAN BUSINESS TRIPS TO SOUTH KOREA: NIKKEI; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 11/04/2018 – S.KOREA EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DUE DILLEGENCE ON GM KOREA EARLY MAY – KDB CHAIRMAN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 60,425 shares as the company's stock rose 15.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 74,208 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. On Monday, January 28 the insider Degnan Steven Scott sold $301,491. 2,500 shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L, worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB) by 13,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.