Ar Asset Management Increases Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Ems Capital LP Decreased Its Holding by $395,008 as Shares Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares to 48,610 shares, valued at $86.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio