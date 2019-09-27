Ar Asset Management Holding in General Motors Company (GM) Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Macerich Co (MAC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.31 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,610 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, down from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 4.55 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 19/04/2018 – Opel CEO says German costs twice those of other plants; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra; 08/04/2018 – General Motors March China vehicle sales up 2 percent from year earlier; 29/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 14, 2018

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 541,247 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kistler has invested 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Carret Asset Management Ltd Com owns 31,595 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc has invested 0.77% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 41,700 shares. Hartford Invest Communication holds 165,021 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust owns 0.18% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 875,196 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,434 shares. New York-based Hrt Fin Lc has invested 0.25% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 17,000 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Shell Asset Mgmt has 200,747 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 4,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gotham Asset Management Limited Com owns 214,649 shares. Conning holds 18,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.94 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.90 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of stock. $140,081 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $202,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 25,408 shares in its portfolio. 26,071 are held by Fjarde Ap. Parametric Assoc Lc stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 32,543 are held by British Columbia Invest. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has 5,072 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 20,104 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,162 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 21,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc reported 268,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 184,224 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 25,789 shares or 0% of the stock.

