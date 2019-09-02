Ar Asset Management Has Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Declined; Cooper Creek Partners Management Position in Tillys (TLYS) Trimmed by $6.97 Million as Market Value Declined

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 606,742 shares traded or 71.71% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 718 shares. Nantahala Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 1,202 shares. Sei Invs reported 63,806 shares stake. Moreover, Rk Cap Llc has 1.34% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Connors Investor invested in 0.02% or 13,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 765,447 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 85,300 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.55M shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 12,197 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 165,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Group Inc has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 7,537 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $4.73M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $181,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Intll Invsts holds 80,950 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 30,113 shares. Castleark Management Ltd stated it has 45,530 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 76,743 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 2.07% or 89,465 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spinnaker Tru holds 92,897 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Cap Advsrs holds 33,730 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamel Assoc reported 81,596 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited owns 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,960 shares. Arbor Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,218 shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Century Companies holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 799,631 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.29% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio.