Ar Asset Management Has Upped Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Position; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Had 2 Bulls

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) stake by 172.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 32,400 shares as Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 51,195 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 18,795 last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui now has $18.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 144,180 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 7.91% above currents $122.51 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. See Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $141.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $121.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $140 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $135 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Pittenger Anderson Inc. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 794,742 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 16,925 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has 4,101 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.03% or 148,253 shares in its portfolio. 2,383 are owned by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership reported 5,130 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 0% or 106 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 156,065 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 164,609 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones And Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 38,300 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.13 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 21.93 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

