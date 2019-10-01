Ar Asset Management Has Trimmed By $979,260 Its General Motors Company (GM) Stake; Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Position

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 18.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 25,770 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 115,610 shares with $4.45M value, down from 141,380 last quarter. General Motors Company now has $51.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 3.71M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q International Adj Ebit $0.2 Billion; 13/04/2018 – GM To Layoff Workers In Ohio Plant That Makes The Chevy Cruze — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) stake by 52.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 5,006 shares as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 14,513 shares with $1.34M value, up from 9,507 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co now has $62.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 529,448 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,795 shares to 10,448 valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 4,300 shares and now owns 8,501 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 14.46% above currents $87.19 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNI in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated stated it has 6,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Assetmark Inc stated it has 104,614 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 315,820 shares. Knott David M stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 234 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 141,537 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0% or 12,351 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 700 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 7,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 82,559 are held by Voloridge Investment Mngmt. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.02% stake. Intact Inv Management holds 167,400 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 23,776 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.3% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.81 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.