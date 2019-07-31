Ar Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $432,000 as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Decreased Holding by $880,929

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 7.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 35,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $214.8. About 60.17 million shares traded or 126.53% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 28,546 shares to 40,507 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 9,420 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 2.07% or 76,851 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,389 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 2.22M shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Int Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc holds 3.34M shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42M shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney invested in 109,498 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt has invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T reported 431,366 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Co has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 441,658 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio reported 57,001 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 8,130 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Edgewood Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). United Fire Grp Inc Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,000 shares. 440,249 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa. Advisory Net Limited Com reported 0.8% stake. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,536 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 0.02% or 33,755 shares. Intact Investment holds 0.18% or 62,600 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc reported 220,346 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Lc accumulated 4,365 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 246,583 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 0.12% stake. 10,818 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca.