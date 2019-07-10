Ar Asset Management Has Raised Its General Motors Company (GM) Position; FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY (FTWS) Shorts Increased By 256.25%

Ar Asset Management Inc increased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 32.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 34,600 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 141,380 shares with $5.25 million value, up from 106,780 last quarter. General Motors Company now has $53.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 1.51 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Support Positive Trade Relationship Between U.S., China; 03/04/2018 – Chicago Bus Jrnl: WBBM-Channel 2’s pick for GM surprises employees; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – It still has flaws, but if GM deploys it to other vehicles besides the CT6 it could instantly become the unrivaled leader in semi-autonomy; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 31/05/2018 – GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 25/04/2018 – GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER SAYS GERMAN GOVERNMENT HAS AN INTEREST IN THE OPEL PLANTS IN GERMANY BEING SECURED FOR LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Rev $36.1B; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona

FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY INC (OTCMKTS:FTWS) had an increase of 256.25% in short interest. FTWS’s SI was 5,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 256.25% from 1,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0002 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And stated it has 198,203 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 12,184 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd holds 0.26% or 28,715 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 156,640 shares. Addison Capital accumulated 33,447 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% or 951,809 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.45 million shares. 1.59 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 101,288 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Macquarie has 68,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 377,720 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 97,633 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Regions invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Motors Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ram Truck Sales Soar Again: Can GM Stay in Second Place? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Motors Company (GM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM’s China deliveries fall 12% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.