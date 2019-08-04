Ar Asset Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake By $2.12 Million

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 160.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 28,063 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 45,583 shares with $5.06M value, up from 17,520 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $255.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 15,112 shares with $6.51 million value, down from 20,052 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $510.47. About 410,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthcare Ltd holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arvest Financial Bank Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 180,147 shares. Associated Banc reported 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13.70 million shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.05 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Axa invested in 0.34% or 774,959 shares. 1,833 were reported by Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barr E S And Com holds 35,061 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 91,551 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 478,494 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fmr Limited invested in 33.90 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 7.21 million shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 881 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.01% or 17,721 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.4% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Alkeon Mngmt Lc reported 137,312 shares stake. 2,850 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp. Vision Capital Mngmt holds 1.8% or 15,047 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 5,218 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 18,209 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.59% or 44,958 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.07% or 167,127 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50500 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $435 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares were bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 13,300 shares to 48,981 valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 289,914 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.60 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.