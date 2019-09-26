Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Its Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Stake by $2.29 Million as Stock Declined; Serengeti Asset Management LP Holds Position in Pg&E (PCG)

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 1.50M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 9.88M shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurelius Cap Limited Partnership owns 31.31% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 624,933 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0% or 1,050 shares. 34,057 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Whittier Commerce Of Nevada has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 55,967 shares. Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 210,000 shares. Nokota LP holds 3.27% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 4.19M shares. Motco invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 454 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37,085 shares. Msd Partners Lp holds 7.44% or 2.68 million shares. Silver Point LP holds 37.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 13.18 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 300,170 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glendon Cap Mgmt LP has invested 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 1.19M shares. Prudential Financial owns 64,554 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 21,383 shares. 7,706 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Fmr Lc reported 6 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.11% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 1.51 million shares. American Intl Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 204,578 shares. Campbell Communication Investment Adviser Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 45,964 shares. 96,106 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corporation. Kestrel Management Corporation holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 244,750 shares.