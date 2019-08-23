Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Holding by $648,000; Jane Street Group Cut Its Boston Scientific (Put) (BSX) Position by $4.88 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Put) (BSX) by 89.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 128,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 14,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 142,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 3.24 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 1.11M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 5.48 million shares to 8.98M shares, valued at $582.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc by 35,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Boston Scientific’s Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $531.07 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 11,807 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 289,928 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 752,182 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,311 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 133,043 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 5.44 million are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp. Fred Alger Management reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 33.58M shares or 48.65% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.28 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Llc owns 6,957 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab holds 367,908 shares. Putnam Investments invested in 5.02 million shares or 0.45% of the stock.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Brookfield Imagines The Future Of Retail Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property: Why I Just Bought More – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Strongly Incentivized To Boost Brookfield Property Partners’ ROE – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Own Forever in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Bellecapital Intll reported 0.21% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability holds 3.72% or 428,097 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cap World Invsts has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.39% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 780,150 shares. Intact holds 1.78% or 1.81 million shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 1,801 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 3.49 million shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. 1,556 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Davenport & Lc holds 21,042 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 43,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 7 shares.