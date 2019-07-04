Ar Asset Management Has Increased Its Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Holding; Addenda Capital Has Raised Holding in Nike (NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 6,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,204 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, up from 115,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 819,244 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property: Why I Just Bought More – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 6% or More to Buy for Your TFSA Today – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brookfield Property Partners is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (BPY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 12,700 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 10,398 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 175,031 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Addenda Cap Inc owns 85,251 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated accumulated 0% or 149 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,273 shares. Brown Advisory owns 134,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One invested in 253 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc owns 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,000 shares. Community Bankshares Na invested in 38 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 23,890 shares to 25,360 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 42,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,421 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 3.76 million shares. Security National Tru Com has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Legacy Private Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,676 shares. 1,400 were reported by Blackhill Cap. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 3,875 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 428 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,415 are held by Mercer Cap Advisers. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Com holds 8,355 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.08M shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 42,699 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.39% or 879,164 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 234,320 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 12,395 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 32,411 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 38,232 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nike Shares Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Hopefully This Serves As A Lesson To Athletes’: Sports Attorney Weighs In On Kawhi Leonard’s Nike Logo Lawsuit – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.