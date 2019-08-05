Ar Asset Management Has Increased General Motors Company (GM) Stake By $1.28 Million; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Sentiment Is 1.9

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 80 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 42 reduced and sold their equity positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.49 million shares, up from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 41 New Position: 39.

Ar Asset Management Inc increased General Motors Company (GM) stake by 32.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 34,600 shares as General Motors Company (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 141,380 shares with $5.25M value, up from 106,780 last quarter. General Motors Company now has $55.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 9.07 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Warren/Trumbull Potential Number Affected- General Motors LLC – 06/18/2018; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Will Be Made in Two Tranches; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Pushes for Renewed Tax Breaks on Electric Vehicles; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 20/03/2018 – GM SAYS STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING CARS NEXT YEAR:AXIOS; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upcoming Earnings Report for GM Stock Should Deliver Few Surprises – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Motors Stock Gained 16% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors: Too Much Downside From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 384 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management invested in 237,851 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc owns 0.36% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 61,375 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 55,339 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,043 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 7,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gru Inc has 3.57% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.09 million shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,000 shares. Natl Pension accumulated 0.21% or 1.45M shares. Hourglass Ltd reported 1.87% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5.91M shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $609.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) CEO Lasse Petterson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.