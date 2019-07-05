Ar Asset Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.11 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Holder Middleton & Co Has Decreased Stake by $465,276

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 4.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 36,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 1.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,149 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Wharton Business Group Ltd holds 2,405 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 2,039 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Management reported 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited invested in 8,844 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,231 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 553,877 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,618 shares. First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 28,041 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd Company. Bristol John W And Ny has 3,670 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp owns 39,423 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,650 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 3.94% or 246,908 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 58,007 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.