Ar Asset Management Has Increased By $432,000 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted By $4.33 Million Its Catalent (CTLT) Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ar Asset Management Inc acquired 5,400 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Ar Asset Management Inc holds 161,756 shares with $13.07 million value, up from 156,356 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $292.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 8.48M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc acquired 108,266 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 753,426 shares with $30.54M value, up from 645,160 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 414,864 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 16.26% above currents $71.72 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aull And Monroe Invest Management reported 49,493 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company reported 0.62% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 942,717 shares. Hourglass Lc reported 100,808 shares. Grimes And Company accumulated 82,673 shares. Weik Management reported 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 900,266 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 11.92M shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,527 shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 0.36% or 30,965 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2.7% or 19,615 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 4,109 shares to 15,304 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 36,523 shares and now owns 235,660 shares. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

