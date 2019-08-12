Ar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $432,000; As Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 203,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 214,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69 million shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 4.68M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,253 shares. 46,975 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management. Kbc Group Nv owns 1.49 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,692 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 36,970 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 34,482 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 582,387 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.62% or 2.24 million shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va owns 5.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 939,402 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Limited Com accumulated 17,313 shares or 0.53% of the stock. King Luther Capital owns 984,360 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 34,055 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Management accumulated 22,532 shares.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,392 are owned by Bell Comml Bank. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il owns 4.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,023 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank accumulated 1.11M shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,646 shares. Tortoise Management Llc owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,485 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,504 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.51% or 15,200 shares. Moreover, Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or invested in 3.09% or 68,780 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.74 million shares. Element Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Monarch Mgmt Inc accumulated 63,559 shares. Eos Lp holds 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 9,236 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 191,500 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Common (NYSE:PG) by 40,532 shares to 326,606 shares, valued at $33.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) by 27,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation.

