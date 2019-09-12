Ar Asset Management Cut Nike Cl B (NKE) Position by $415,000 as Market Value Rose; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.04 Million

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 7588.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 8,611 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.13. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 1.72M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17,195 shares to 2,443 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 37,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,280 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).