Ar Asset Management Boosted Its Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Position by $2.29 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 1.95M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,767 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, down from 105,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 6.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.