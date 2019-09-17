Aquis Exchange Plc (LON:AQX) “Buy” Rating Maintained at Liberum Capital; Ashford Capital Management Lifted Viasat (VSAT) Holding By $652,800

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Viasat Inc. (VSAT) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc acquired 8,160 shares as Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s stock declined 9.39%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 372,737 shares with $30.13M value, up from 364,577 last quarter. Viasat Inc. now has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 172,392 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services

Aquis Exchange Plc (LON:AQX) stock had its “Buy” Rating reconfirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in an analyst note revealed to investors on Tuesday morning.

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company has market cap of 128.96 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. It currently has negative earnings. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

More notable recent Aquis Exchange Plc (LON:AQX) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Taking aim at rivals, CBOE Europe’s closing auction debuts with tiny volume – Reuters” on August 20, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Quadrillion-Dollar London Market Bats Away Brexit Blues – Bloomberg” published on June 26, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Swiss Spat With EU Prompts London Curbs on Countryâ€™s Shares – Bloomberg” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aquis Exchange Plc (LON:AQX) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Londonâ€™s Stock Traders Get a Brexit Warning From Switzerland – Bloomberg” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Aquis urges EU to allow investors to continue trading Swiss shares – Reuters” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat has $8800 highest and $71 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.61% below currents $79.99 stock price. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) stake by 17,887 shares to 49,372 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 37,620 shares and now owns 200,776 shares. Antero Midstream Corp was reduced too.